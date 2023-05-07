Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Achieves $203.06 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $203.06 million and $1.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00057397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00038085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,665,290 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

