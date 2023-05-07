Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,286,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323,947 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 4.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,473,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.64. 873,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,615. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.13. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

