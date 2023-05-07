Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 45,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Trex makes up 4.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $28,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trex by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Trex Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $55.23 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

