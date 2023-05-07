Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com makes up 2.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.66% of Alarm.com worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 236,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $45.63 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,190 shares of company stock worth $3,617,957 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.