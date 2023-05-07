Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $18.69 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 3.0% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

