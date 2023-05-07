Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 1.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

WMS opened at $87.12 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

