Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $67.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after buying an additional 254,738 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

