Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $67.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.
Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after buying an additional 254,738 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
