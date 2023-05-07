Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $1,976,573,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

