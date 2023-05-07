Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $72,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.25.

MOH traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.71 and its 200-day moving average is $306.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

