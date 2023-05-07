Mizuho Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $27.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300,484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after buying an additional 1,298,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

