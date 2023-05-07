Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after buying an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,988,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after buying an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

