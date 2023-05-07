Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.64.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

MSFT opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $311.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,767 shares of company stock worth $10,910,811 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,023 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

