Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,696 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Microchip Technology worth $157,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,255,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

