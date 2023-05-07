MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.73 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 129,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,016. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $499,966.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

