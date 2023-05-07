MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.74 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $101.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.65. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

