Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 5,372.85%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $50.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,424.99. The company had a trading volume of 237,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,718. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,496.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,462.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.