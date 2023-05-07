MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Price Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

