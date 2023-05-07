Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Methanex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Methanex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

