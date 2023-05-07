Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.01 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $353,986.33 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028911 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

