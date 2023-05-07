Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.33

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $18.97. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 12,718 shares trading hands.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.
Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.238 dividend. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%.
Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
