Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.33

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $18.97. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 12,718 shares trading hands.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.238 dividend. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

About Mesa Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

