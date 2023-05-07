Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

