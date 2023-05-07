Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.