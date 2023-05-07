Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 536.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,509 shares of company stock worth $58,217,587. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

