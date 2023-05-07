Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lessened by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT opened at $90.06 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

