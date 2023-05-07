Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,554 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.19% of Medpace worth $78,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 0.8 %

Medpace stock opened at $206.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.96. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.