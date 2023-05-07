Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Loop Capital

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.