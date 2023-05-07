Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MA opened at $384.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock worth $236,646,413. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

