Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $204.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

MAR opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

