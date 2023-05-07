Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $36,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.