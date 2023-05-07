Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Marine Products Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MPX opened at $14.36 on Friday. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $494.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Marine Products by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

