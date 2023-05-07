Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 6.2 %

MARPS opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 86.72%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

