MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $65.47 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $65.47 million and approximately $840,387.58 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00004261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,868,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,093,589 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 53,093,588.92421606 in circulation.

