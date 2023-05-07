Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as high as C$2.44. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 4,670 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Mandalay Resources Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.43.
About Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.