Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as high as C$2.44. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 4,670 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.43.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.18 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.4726562 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.