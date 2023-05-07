Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

