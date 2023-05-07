Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

MMP opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

