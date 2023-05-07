Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %
MMP opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91.
Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
