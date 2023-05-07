Madison Wealth Management Sells 882 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

