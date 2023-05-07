Madison Wealth Management Invests $224,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

