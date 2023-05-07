Madison Wealth Management Has $646,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

NYSE MMM opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.70. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.