Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of MSGS stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $209.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.31.
Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports
In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports
About Madison Square Garden Sports
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.