Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $209.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.31.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

