Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $425.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.43 and its 200 day moving average is $409.64.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

