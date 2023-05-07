Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $499.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

