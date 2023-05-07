Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of OneSpaWorld worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

