Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

