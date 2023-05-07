Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 8,072 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS opened at $54.60 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.