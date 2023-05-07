Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,489,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,542,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,034 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 60,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

DIS opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

