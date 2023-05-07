Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0073

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $733.39 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

