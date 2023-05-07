Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.36. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 58,200 shares traded.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

