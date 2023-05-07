Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Lonza Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

