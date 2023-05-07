Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Acquires 1,047,750 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,639,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,027,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

