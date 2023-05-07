Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 413,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,573,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 342,189 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 123,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.