Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

IRM opened at $56.39 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.